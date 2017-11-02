Theo Walcott Starts – Arsenal Team vs Red Star Belgrade Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Arsenal vs Red Star Belgrade

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 20:05 (UK time)



Arsenal have named their side and substitutes to take on Red Star Belgrade in a Europa League Group H fixture at the Emirates Stadium this evening.



Arsene Wenger's men have already won all three of their Europa League group games so far and know another victory would book them a spot in the knockout stage.











A draw could also take Arsenal through if BATE Borisov do not beat 1.FC Koln.



To take on Red Star Belgrade, Wenger picks Mathieu Debuchy, Mohamed Elneny and Rob Holding as his defensive trio, while Francis Coquelin is also handed a start. Theo Walcott and Jack Wilshere operate behind striker Olivier Giroud, who is up top.



If the Frenchman needs to make changes during the game then he has several options on the bench, including Chuba Akpom.



Arsenal Team vs Red Star Belgrade



Macey, Debuchy, Elneny, Holding, Nelson, Coquelin, Willock, Maitland-Niles, Walcott, Wilshere, Giroud



Substitutes: Cech, Osei-Tutu, Sheaf, Dasilva, McGuane, Akpom, Nketiah

