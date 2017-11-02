This Shows Jurgen Klopp’s Man-Management Skills – Former Liverpool Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Jason McAteer believes Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp’s man-management skills are evident from the manner in which he has kept Daniel Sturridge happy.



Sturridge, who made just 27 appearances for Liverpool last season, with most of them coming from the bench, was linked with a move away from the club in the summer.











Although the striker stayed put at Anfield, he has been used sparingly by Klopp in the present campaign as well.



Sturridge, who came on as a second half substitute and scored Liverpool’s third goal in their 3-0 win over Maribor in the Champions League on Wednesday night, has managed to clock up just 430 minutes over 12 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring three times.





And McAteer thinks Sturridge staying at Liverpool despite being a bit-part player is testament to Klopp’s man-management skills, an ability former Manchester United boss Sir Alex Ferguson was a master at.

“One of the tools the manager must have is keeping the players who are not in the team happy”, he said on LFC TV.



“Sir Alex Ferguson was the master of it, all wanted to play for him, all 25, 30 in the squad.



“Even when they weren’t in the squad, they were happy to be part of it because he was able to keep them involved and keep them motivated – the man-management side of it.



“I think it’s a testament to us that we have kept Daniel Sturridge.



“I do think in the summer there would’ve been offers for him, there would’ve been people sniffing around.



“Paris Saint-Germain were noted as one, but they bought Neymar instead.



“I think a lot of clubs would want Daniel Sturridge at their disposal.



“For him to stay with his quality and still to stay on the bench and be a bit-part player I think is good management by Jurgen Klopp.”



Sturridge, whose present contract with Liverpool runs until 2019, counts Manchester City and Chelsea amongst his former employers.

