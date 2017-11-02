XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

02/11/2017 - 11:32 GMT

Tottenham’s Win Over Real Madrid Will Echo Over Europe – Pat Nevin

 




Former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin believes Tottenham Hotspur’s win over Real Madrid on Wednesday night has left some ever lasting memories for English football.

The European champions tasted some humble pie at Wembley as Spurs scored a convincing 3-1 win over Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid side.




And Nevin believes the 3-1 scoreline flatters Real Madrid as he feels Tottenham could have and should have scored more and the scoreline should have been more emphatic.

The former Chelsea man fees the swagger the Tottenham players showed against a team of Real Madrid’s stature will provide their fans with a surge of belief that they can beat anybody.
 


And Nevin also added that it left English football with some ever lasting memories, with Tottenham dominating the European champions at Wembley.  

Asked if the Tottenham win will reverberate across Europe, Nevin said on BBC Radio 5 Live: “Not just the result but the performance as well.

“At 3-1, I am a bit disappointed for Spurs as it could and should have been 4-0 at one point.

"They looked like scoring every time they broke and in that second half, they were the better team by a distance.

“It will reverberate around Europe bur also around north London. Their fans will believe that we can do this now and do not be afraid of anybody.

“A lot of things will remain in my memory but the thing that will remain in my memory the most will be the ‘Ole’s’ against Real Madrid.”

Tottenham will look to hold on to the momentum when they host Crystal Palace at Wembley on Sunday.
 