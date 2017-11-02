Tottenham’s Win Over Real Madrid Will Echo Over Europe – Pat Nevin

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin believes Tottenham Hotspur’s win over Real Madrid on Wednesday night has left some ever lasting memories for English football.



The European champions tasted some humble pie at Wembley as Spurs scored a convincing 3-1 win over Zinedine Zidane’s Real Madrid side.











And Nevin believes the 3-1 scoreline flatters Real Madrid as he feels Tottenham could have and should have scored more and the scoreline should have been more emphatic.



The former Chelsea man fees the swagger the Tottenham players showed against a team of Real Madrid’s stature will provide their fans with a surge of belief that they can beat anybody.





And Nevin also added that it left English football with some ever lasting memories, with Tottenham dominating the European champions at Wembley.

Asked if the Tottenham win will reverberate across Europe, Nevin said on BBC Radio 5 Live: “Not just the result but the performance as well.



“At 3-1, I am a bit disappointed for Spurs as it could and should have been 4-0 at one point.



"They looked like scoring every time they broke and in that second half, they were the better team by a distance.



“It will reverberate around Europe bur also around north London. Their fans will believe that we can do this now and do not be afraid of anybody.



“A lot of things will remain in my memory but the thing that will remain in my memory the most will be the ‘Ole’s’ against Real Madrid.”



Tottenham will look to hold on to the momentum when they host Crystal Palace at Wembley on Sunday.

