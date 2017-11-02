West Brom Scouting Championship Full-Back

Follow @insidefutbol





West Brom have been keeping an eye on Barnsley defender Andy Yiadom, but they are yet to make any contact with either the player or the club, it has been claimed.



Ahead of the January transfer window, Tony Pulis is making his plans in order to strengthen his squad for the latter half of the season and there are suggestions Yiadom is in their short list of targets.











And according to the BBC, the player is being closely watched by West Brom scouts for a while but the club are yet to make any move for the player.



The Ghana international has been a key performer for Barnsley in the Championship but his contract is set to expire at the end of the current season.





The defender has shown very little indication yet that he will be looking to sign a fresh deal to extend his stay at Oakwell, with suggestions that a January move is on the cards.

The Baggies are yet to make any concrete move for the player but they could get their man in the winter window in a cut price deal because of his contract situation at Barnsley.



A product of the Watford academy, the 25-year-old joined the Championship outfit from Barnet in 2016 and has made 37 appearances for the club thus far.



He also made his debut for Ghana in international football in January this year.

