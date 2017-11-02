West Ham Players Haven’t Downed Tools For Slaven Bilic, Warns Former Liverpool Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool midfielder Jason McAteer does not believe that the West Ham United players have downed tools for under pressure manager Slaven Bilic.



Jurgen Klopp takes his Liverpool side to the London Stadium this coming weekend to take on a West Ham side struggling at the wrong end of the Premier League table.











Bilic is fighting for his job at the Hammers and West Ham are just one point and two places above the bottom three with ten games played.



Everton, who are now in the bottom three, recently sacked Ronald Koeman .





But McAteer thinks the situation is different for Bilic as the players are clearly still giving their all for him, which was not the case for Koeman at Goodison Park.