West Ham Players Haven’t Downed Tools For Slaven Bilic, Warns Former Liverpool Star

Former Liverpool midfielder Jason McAteer does not believe that the West Ham United players have downed tools for under pressure manager Slaven Bilic.
Jurgen Klopp takes his Liverpool side to the London Stadium this coming weekend to take on a West Ham side struggling at the wrong end of the Premier League table.
Bilic is fighting for his job at the Hammers and West Ham are just one point and two places above the bottom three with ten games played.
Everton, who are now in the bottom three, recently sacked Ronald Koeman.
But McAteer thinks the situation is different for Bilic as the players are clearly still giving their all for him, which was not the case for Koeman at Goodison Park.
"It's been difficult for Slav over the last five or six weeks, the pressure on his job", McAteer, looking ahead to Liverpool's trip to the capital, said on LFC TV.
"Then as football does, it throws an unbelievable result, 2-0 down to Tottenham, they end up coming back 3-2, albeit in the cup, but it was a great confidence booster.
"I felt with Koeman he'd lost the dressing room. I thought the players had downed tools for him.
"I don't see that with West Ham and Slav. I still see them trying hard for him."
Following their meeting with Liverpool, West Ham have league games against Watford (away), Leicester City (home) and Everton (away) in November.