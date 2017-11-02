XRegister
06 October 2016

02/11/2017 - 16:50 GMT

West Ham Supremo Says Owners Don’t Interfere In Team Selection

 




West Ham co-chairman David Gold has denied the suggestion that the board are interfering in team selection when it comes to promoting players from the academy.

Gold and David Sullivan have attracted criticism for another mishandled transfer window last summer and the resulting poor start to the season West Ham have endured.




West Ham, known for their promotion of talent from within, have seen the assembly line run dry and very few young players have made the grade under Slaven Bilic in the first team.

And some fans have claimed that Gold and Sullivan are the ones who are stopping the first team coaching staff from promoting young talents in search of instant results.
 


Gold refuted the suggestion vehemently and insisted that while the board have their opinions, no one interferes when it comes to selecting that team that take to the pitch for West Ham.  

Replying on Twitter, the West Ham co-chairman wrote: “We have our opinions but we do not influence team selection.”

Bilic has been under pressure due to another poor start to West Ham’s season and looked distraught after Crystal Palace scored a stoppage time equaliser last weekend.
 