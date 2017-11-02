XRegister
06 October 2016

02/11/2017 - 21:46 GMT

Wolves Boss Nuno Rules Out Taking Everton Job

 




Wolverhampton Wanderers manager Nuno Espirito Santo has ruled himself out of the vacant Everton manager's job, insisting that he has a commitment towards the job he is doing at present and he will continue in his post.

Everton have been without a manager since Ronald Koeman was sacked in October after a string of disappointing performances.




The Toffees have since been managed by caretaker manager David Unsworth, though the club authorities are currently on the lookout for a man to permanently take over.

Nuno has been with Wolves since former manager Paul Lambert was sacked at the end of last season and has led the side to a brilliant start in the Championship, with his side currently leading the table with 32 points from 15 games.
 


As far as his chances of leaving the club and joining the Premier League side are concerned, the manager said that he is focused on honouring his contract with Wolves.  

"When you sign a contract, you must respect that. It's a project that requires commitment", Nuno was quoted as saying by the BBC.

"The only focus in my mind is the game on Friday.

"Nothing else can distract us.

"We are on the way to something important.

"We are doing things well."
 