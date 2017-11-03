XRegister
06 October 2016

03/11/2017 - 12:52 GMT

Alexis Sanchez Is A Winner – Arsene Wenger Has No Concerns Ahead of Manchester City Game

 




Arsene Wenger has insisted that he is sure Alexis Sanchez will be focused when Arsenal take on Manchester City in a Premier League contest on Sunday.

The Chilean, whose present with Arsenal is set to expire next summer, came within hours of joining Manchester City in the summer before the Gunners pulled the plug on the deal.




Although Sanchez stayed put at the Emirates Stadium, it has been claimed that the Citizens could make a cut-price move for the forward in January.

However, Wenger explained that he is certain that playing against Manchester City will not be any different for Sanchez as he backed the 28-year-old to give his best at the Etihad Stadium at the weekend.
 


“I don’t see a problem”, he said in a press conference on Thursday night when asked if Sanchez will be focused against Manchester City.

“I don’t see why against Manchester City it would be different than against another team.

“Alexis is a winner when he walks on the football pitch he wants to win.”

Sanchez, who joined Arsenal from Barcelona in 2014, has managed to score just two goals and provide three assists in nine appearances in all competitions this season.
 