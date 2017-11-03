Aston Villa and Middlesbrough Are Worrying Me, Leeds United Legend Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Eddie Gray has conceded that the form of teams such as Aston Villa and Middlesbrough should be a cause of concern for Leeds United.



After a confident start to the season, Leeds have suffered a major dip in form that has seen them lose six of their last eight league games and drop out of the playoff spots for the time being.











On the other hand traditional heavyweights such as Aston Villa and Middlesbrough are staging a comeback after poor starts to their campaigns and are edging towards the top.



Boro are level on points with Leeds and Villa have leapfrogged the Whites into the top six, and the form of the two teams is a cause for concern for Gray, who believes the Yorkshire giants must get their season back on track as soon as possible.





The Leeds legend told LUTV: “Looking at the table from a Leeds United point of view, the worrying thing for me is now that few of the big guns are on the march.

“Aston Villa – they have come from bad start, Middlesbrough have started to pick up.



“So looking from that point of view it’s important that we get back on the rails as quickly as possible and start winning games.”



Leeds will host Middlesbrough at Elland Road immediately after the international break, meaning the return of Garry Monk to Elland Road, and will also play Aston Villa at the start of December.

