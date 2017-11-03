XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

03/11/2017 - 15:22 GMT

Beating Brentford 3-0 Or 4-0 Wouldn’t Surprise Me – Leeds United Legend

 




Eddie Gray feels that given the volatile nature of the Championship, Leeds United could beat Brentford 3-0 or 4-0 on Saturday despite their current run of poor form – but says the Whites would take a point.

Leeds have lost six of their last eight league games and the run of form has seen the side drop out of the top six after a wonderful start to the campaign in the Championship.




The Yorkshire giants are in desperate need of results ahead of visiting Brentford, who have been in good form lately, but Gray believes a win for the Whites would not surprise him.

He admits at the moment Leeds would take a point from the game at Griffin Park but, citing their win over Bristol City last month, the Whites legend feels a comfortable victory cannot be ruled out.
 


Gray has pointed to the uncertain nature of the Championship as the reason why it is paramount that Leeds get their season back on track and start picking up points again as soon as possible.  

The Leeds legend said on LUTV: “I think we can go there and get a result.

“Sitting here, if you ask me ‘what would you take going to Brentford?’, you take a point, but we are capable of going there and winning the game.

“It wouldn’t surprise me knowing this league if we go there and win 3-0 or 4-0 and that’s the way the league is.

“Since we beat Bristol City, they have beaten everybody and that was a great result.

“So it goes to show how the league is and we just need to get back on track and get some consistency.” 
 