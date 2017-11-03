Beating Brentford 3-0 Or 4-0 Wouldn’t Surprise Me – Leeds United Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Eddie Gray feels that given the volatile nature of the Championship, Leeds United could beat Brentford 3-0 or 4-0 on Saturday despite their current run of poor form – but says the Whites would take a point.



Leeds have lost six of their last eight league games and the run of form has seen the side drop out of the top six after a wonderful start to the campaign in the Championship.











The Yorkshire giants are in desperate need of results ahead of visiting Brentford, who have been in good form lately, but Gray believes a win for the Whites would not surprise him.



He admits at the moment Leeds would take a point from the game at Griffin Park but, citing their win over Bristol City last month, the Whites legend feels a comfortable victory cannot be ruled out.





Gray has pointed to the uncertain nature of the Championship as the reason why it is paramount that Leeds get their season back on track and start picking up points again as soon as possible.

The Leeds legend said on LUTV: “I think we can go there and get a result.



“Sitting here, if you ask me ‘what would you take going to Brentford?’, you take a point, but we are capable of going there and winning the game.



“It wouldn’t surprise me knowing this league if we go there and win 3-0 or 4-0 and that’s the way the league is.



“Since we beat Bristol City, they have beaten everybody and that was a great result.



“So it goes to show how the league is and we just need to get back on track and get some consistency.”

