Can’t Get It Out of My Head – Former Liverpool Star On Visit To Besiktas With Reds

Ryan Babel has revealed that he will never forget his first visit to Besiktas, which came when he was at Liverpool.



The winger, who joined Besiktas from Deportivo La Coruna in January, helped the Turkish giants to the league title last season.











He has been in fine form in the present campaign as well, netting five times and setting up two goals in 14 appearances in all competitions.



However, Babel’s first visit to Besiktas came in the 2007/08 campaign, whilst he was at Liverpool under Rafael Benitez.





The Reds lost the Champions League group stage game 2-1 and Babel insisted that his first experience of the atmosphere at Besiktas will forever be etched in his memory.

The 30-year-old went on to add that Besiktas are aware that other teams are scared to visit the Vodafone Arena and that his side try to take full advantage of the fear-factor.



“We realise that when the opponents have to come here, they will be scared”, Babel was quoted as saying by Turkish daily Sabah.



“And I still remember when I came here to play with Liverpool for the first time, which is a moment I will never forget because both sides created a wonderful atmosphere.



“We are very aware of this situation and we are trying to take advantage of it, and so far it has been very good for us.”



Babel turned out 146 times for Liverpool between 2006 and 2011, scoring 22 goals and providing 18 assists.

