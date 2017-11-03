Chelsea Ideal Opponents For Romelu Lukaku Believes Former Man Utd Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Manchester United winger Mickey Thomas believes playing Chelsea provides a great opportunity for Romelu Lukaku to get back to form.



The Belgian has eleven goals in 16 appearances to his name for Manchester United in all competitions since he joined the club from Everton in the summer transfer window.











However, Lukaku has not found the back of the net in his last six appearances in all competitions and despite Jose Mourinho’s support, the striker is desperate to get back on the scoresheet again for Manchester United.



An ex-Chelsea man, Lukaku rejected an offer to return to Stamford Bridge in favour of Manchester United in the summer, and Thomas believes it is an ideal opportunity for the Belgian to get back to scoring form against his former club.





The former winger told MUTV: “I would like to see Lukaku get back on the goalscoring charts as well and no better place than against his former club at Stamford Bridge.”

Manchester United have the best defensive record in the Premier League at the moment and despite all the criticism for their perceived defensive football, Thomas believes that a disciplined backline has played a massive role in their form this season.



“We are well organised and disciplined and are hard to break down and that’s why we are getting results.



“Defend well, don’t conceded and it needs a goal to win a football game.”

