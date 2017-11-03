XRegister
06 October 2016

03/11/2017 - 23:06 GMT

Derby County Gave Me Sleepless Nights – Leeds United Boss Thomas Christiansen

 




Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen admits that he has had sleepless nights since his side's home defeat against Derby County on Tuesday evening.

Christiansen was looking for his men to bounce back from a home loss against Sheffield United when they welcomed the Rams to Elland Road for a Championship fixture.




But the former APOEL boss was left disappointed as Leeds threw away a one-goal lead to lose 2-1 to Gary Rowett's men.

Leeds have now lost six of their last eight league games and Christiansen admits he has found it tough to sleep, though his focus is on preparing his side for Saturday's game at Brentford.
 


"It was difficult to sleep, especially the night after the game", Christiansen told LUTV.

"We have to face the reality, come back again and make our work harder and better to prepare the team in the best condition.

"We showed the players a little bit of our game against Derby and there have been several good and positive things we have analysed, things to improve, especially the last 30 minutes of the game could have been better.

"But we had opportunities in the game to close the game", he added.

Despite a form meltdown in the Championship, Leeds still sit in a lofty seventh place and a win at Brentford could put the Whites back on track ahead of the international break kicking in.

Following the break, Leeds welcome Middlesbrough to Elland Road.
 