Derby County Gave Me Sleepless Nights – Leeds United Boss Thomas Christiansen

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen admits that he has had sleepless nights since his side's home defeat against Derby County on Tuesday evening.



Christiansen was looking for his men to bounce back from a home loss against Sheffield United when they welcomed the Rams to Elland Road for a Championship fixture.











But the former APOEL boss was left disappointed as Leeds threw away a one-goal lead to lose 2-1 to Gary Rowett's men.



Leeds have now lost six of their last eight league games and Christiansen admits he has found it tough to sleep, though his focus is on preparing his side for Saturday's game at Brentford.





" It was difficult to sleep, especially the night after the game", Christiansen told LUTV.