Even 50% of Bayern Munich Display Will Be Too Much For St Johnstone – Celtic Legend

Tom Boyd thinks Celtic will prove to be too strong for St. Johnstone at the weekend even if they only manage to replicate even half of the performance they produced against Bayern Munich on Tuesday night.



Despite losing 2-1 against the Bavarians at Paradise, Celtic gave a good account of themselves and matched the European heavyweights for the majority of the Champions League game.











Brendan Rodgers’ team, who will smash their own unbeaten British record of 62 games if they claim at least a draw against the Saints on Saturday, were held to a 1-1 draw by Kilmarnock in their last Scottish Premiership outing.



And Boyd admitted that while he did not expect Celtic to draw against Kilmarnock, he is certain that the Bhoys will easily beat St. Johnstone if they replicate about half of their performance versus Bayern Munich.





“We struggled against Kilmarnock here and I certainly didn’t think we would drop points against them”, he said on Celtic TV.

“I didn’t expect that outcome but they defended ever so well.



“St. Johnstone are not in the best of form at the moment, but we don’t want to give them any incentive.



“I think if we can replicate just about half of our performance against Bayern, we should be able to be too strong for St. Johnstone.



“It will also set up us as record-breakers and that’s what we’re looking for.



“We don’t want just a draw, we want to get the victory and get back to winning ways in the league.”



While Celtic are currently a point clear at the top of the league table, St. Johnstone lie in sixth place in the Scottish Premiership standings.

