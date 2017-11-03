XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

03/11/2017 - 13:05 GMT

Even 50% of Bayern Munich Display Will Be Too Much For St Johnstone – Celtic Legend

 




Tom Boyd thinks Celtic will prove to be too strong for St. Johnstone at the weekend even if they only manage to replicate even half of the performance they produced against Bayern Munich on Tuesday night.

Despite losing 2-1 against the Bavarians at Paradise, Celtic gave a good account of themselves and matched the European heavyweights for the majority of the Champions League game.




Brendan Rodgers’ team, who will smash their own unbeaten British record of 62 games if they claim at least a draw against the Saints on Saturday, were held to a 1-1 draw by Kilmarnock in their last Scottish Premiership outing.

And Boyd admitted that while he did not expect Celtic to draw against Kilmarnock, he is certain that the Bhoys will easily beat St. Johnstone if they replicate about half of their performance versus Bayern Munich.
 


“We struggled against Kilmarnock here and I certainly didn’t think we would drop points against them”, he said on Celtic TV.

“I didn’t expect that outcome but they defended ever so well.

“St. Johnstone are not in the best of form at the moment, but we don’t want to give them any incentive.

“I think if we can replicate just about half of our performance against Bayern, we should be able to be too strong for St. Johnstone.

“It will also set up us as record-breakers and that’s what we’re looking for.

“We don’t want just a draw, we want to get the victory and get back to winning ways in the league.”

While Celtic are currently a point clear at the top of the league table, St. Johnstone lie in sixth place in the Scottish Premiership standings.
 