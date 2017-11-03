Even Spanish FA Can See How Consistent Alberto Moreno Has Been – Jurgen Klopp

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp believes that the Spanish FA have seen how consistent Alberto Moreno has been defensively and his selection in the national team squad is proof of that.



The 25-year-old full-back has received his first international call-up since 2014 and will be part of the squad that will be playing two friendlies, against Costa Rica and Russia on 11th and 14th November respectively.











Klopp, who has kept faith in Moreno, selecting him in eight of his side's ten league games, insists that the former Sevilla man being called up to the national team is proof of the good work he has been doing with his team.



"With Alberto, it's really nice, he deserved it as well", Klopp said at a press conference.





"I think it is quite difficult to get a call from the Spanish national team, they have not a lot of weaknesses and not a lot of problems at left-back.

"Obviously they watched him and so far he was really consistent this season.



"It's nice, really nice."



Moreno has so far managed three caps for Spain and was included in the country's provisional squad for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.



However, prior to joining up with Spain, he will have to negotiate one more match for Liverpool, with the Reds scheduled to take on West Ham this Saturday.

