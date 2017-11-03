I’m Used To Showing Character, Need It From My Team – Antonio Conte

Follow @insidefutbol





Antonio Conte believes the time is right for his Chelsea players to show character as the team struggle for confidence.



A 3-0 defeat at Roma on Tuesday night left Conte questioning the desire and hunger of some of his players as Chelsea continue their struggle to replicate last season’s form.











Already nine points behind league leaders Manchester City in the Premier League table, Chelsea are in need of a win ahead of Manchester United’s visit of Stamford Bridge on Sunday.



Conte admits that his side have been struggling to deal with a few difficult issues this season but he is keen to see which of his players come through the difficult period.





The Chelsea boss believes the lean patch will test the character of his squad as it is easy to play good football when things are going well but it becomes a lot harder when questions are being asked.

Asked about the negativity surrounding Chelsea at the moment, Conte said in a press conference: “I am happy to work with my players. The commitment is always good.



“This season we are struggling a lot because we are facing a lot of important problems. To solve them is not simple. In this moment you can see if you are winners or losers.



“When the period is positive it is simple to play well, in this moment we are struggling. We need to show our character to be strong. I am used in my life to do[ing] this.



“I struggled a lot in my life as a player and a coach.”

