It’s Elland Road Where We’re Suffering – Former Leeds Star Feels Brentford Trip Good Thing

Follow @insidefutbol





Eddie Gray believes an away game at Brentford could come as a relief for some of the Leeds United players, who have been struggling for form at home.



After a confident start to the season, Leeds have suffered a major stumble and have lost six of their last eight games in the Championship, which has pushed them out of the top six.











Ahead of travelling to Griffin Park to take on Brentford on Saturday, Leeds are in desperate need of points and confidence and Gray believes a game on the road has come at the right time for the Whites players.



Leeds have lost their last three home games and the former White feels an away game might just be something the players need at the moment to get some confidence back.





The Leeds legend is keen to see the Whites get a win over Brentford and lift some of the pressure off the players ahead of the international break.

Gray told LUTV: “It’s difficult when you have lost a few games on the trot and you are finding it difficult to get results, but the funny thing is that away form has been okay.



“It’s here at Elland Road we are suffering.



"So going to Brentford could come as a relief for the players.



“They are going away and although they have got results here, in general the last three games have been disappointing so going away might suit them.



“I think it’s an opportunity for Thomas [Christiansen] and the players to pick three points up and relax going into the international break.”

