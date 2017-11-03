Leeds United Given Encouragement As Target Says “Clear I’m Ready” For Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have been given encouragement from Linus Wahlqvist that he could well be ready to accept a transfer in the winter window, with the Sweden international feeling ready for the next step in his career.



The Whites have regularly been linked with the full-back over the last 12 months, but Wahlqvist has been reluctant to rock the boat at Swedish club IFK Norrkoping, seeing in the side the best place to develop.











But as the end of the 2017 Swedish season approaches, Wahlqvist, who has made over 100 appearances for Norrkoping, admits that he feels ready to take the next step if the right club come calling.



"Yes, I definitely know that [I am ready for the next step]. It is no stress though. I am 21 years old and I am still young", he told Expressen.





"But it is clear that I am ready. I won't just go for anything though. It must be good. At the moment, IFK Norrkoping is still a terrific place to develop."