Leeds United Right To Still Back Thomas Christiansen – Whites Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Eddie Gray has pointed out that Leeds United have not drifted away from the top half of the table and there is no reason for the club not to have faith in head coach Thomas Christiansen.



With six defeats in their last eight games in the Championship, Leeds have been struggling for form over the last month after a confident start to the season.











Following their defeat to Derby on Tuesday night, Leeds owner Andrea Radrizzani reaffirmed his faith in Christiansen and Gray believes there is no reason for the club not to back their head coach at the moment.



He was quick to remind critics that Leeds are still just seventh in the league table and thee points at Brentford on Saturday could again help them get back into the top six.





The Leeds legend believes the club must continue to show confidence in Christiansen’s ability to get his team back on track soon.

And he insisted the Whites are not stuggling like Sunderland, Bolton Wanderers or Burton Albion; Sunderland recently sacked former Leeds boss Simon Grayson.



Gray said on LUTV: “We have the league table in front of us and we are not that far away from the top.



“It’s not as if we are languishing like a Sunderland, Bolton or Burton and cut adrift; we are still in contact with teams above us.



“If we go to Brentford and pick three points up, everything looks good again.



“I think the club should back Thomas and show faith in him as he has to show faith in his players.”



While Leeds remain in touch with the playoff spots, the club will also be aware if the current run of defeats continues they will slide down the table.

