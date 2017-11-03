Liverpool Legend Identifies Best Finisher In Reds Squad

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend David Fairclough believes Daniel Sturridge still remains the most natural finisher in the Reds squad.



The striker, who had a promising start to his Liverpool career after he joined the club from Chelsea in January 2013, has often been plagued by injuries during his time on Merseyside.











Sturridge has fallen down the pecking order at Anfield, with Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp being more dependent on the likes of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah for goals.



However, Sturridge, who had a rare start against Huddersfield Town last weekend, found the back of the net in the 3-0 win over the Terriers before coming off the bench and scoring against Maribor in the Champions League on Wednesday night.





And Fairclough is of the opinion that Sturridge is the still the best finisher in the Liverpool squad, with the former forward saying that people tend to forget how natural a finisher the 28-year-old is.

“I think so”, he said on LFC TV, when asked if he thinks Sturridge is still the most natural finisher in the Liverpool team.



“It’s a shame that he perhaps had these injury problems and he wasn’t able to sustain the record and the run that he was on.



“Because he had to pick it up a little bit.



“But sometimes we forget how natural a finisher he is.”



Sturridge has made 12 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool this season, scoring three times.

