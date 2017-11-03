Lose And It’s A Long Break, Thomas Christiansen Tells Leeds United

Follow @insidefutbol





Thomas Christiansen has warned Leeds United that losing at Brentford on Saturday would set up a long international break.



The Whites have lost six of their last eight league games and head to Griffin Park for their final match before the international break kicks in.











Christiansen is confident that his side are capable of and will produce a good performance in the capital, taking a good result back to Leeds in the process.



But the Dane warned that losing in London would mean the international break would seem very long for Leeds; the Whites are due to host Garry Monk's Middlesbrough at Elland Road after the international break.





" I'm looking forward to the break when and if we take the win", the head coach told LUTV.