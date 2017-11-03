XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

03/11/2017 - 23:25 GMT

Lose And It’s A Long Break, Thomas Christiansen Tells Leeds United

 




Thomas Christiansen has warned Leeds United that losing at Brentford on Saturday would set up a long international break.

The Whites have lost six of their last eight league games and head to Griffin Park for their final match before the international break kicks in.




Christiansen is confident that his side are capable of and will produce a good performance in the capital, taking a good result back to Leeds in the process.

But the Dane warned that losing in London would mean the international break would seem very long for Leeds; the Whites are due to host Garry Monk's Middlesbrough at Elland Road after the international break.
 


"I'm looking forward to the break when and if we take the win", the head coach told LUTV.

"With a loss it will be two very long weeks.

"But we will have a good performance and take a good result", Christiansen added.

Leeds have the second worst record in the Championship over the last six games, with only Burton Albion having taken fewer points.

By contrast, Brentford have the fifth best record in the division over the last six matches; just Bristol City, Aston Villa, Derby County and Wolverhampton Wanderers have earned more points.

Brentford beat Leeds 2-0 at Griffin Park last season.
 