Manchester City Are Everyone’s Problem – Antonio Conte

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte admits Manchester City’s current run of form is a huge problem for any side competing for the Premier League title.



Other than a draw against Everton, Manchester City have won nine of the ten league games thus far, amassing 28 points while scoring 35 goals in the process.











Manchester United, who are second in the league table, are five points behind their local rivals and Premier League champions Chelsea are nine points away from the top of the league table.



Many feel a defeat for Chelsea on Sunday to Manchester United could more or less end their hopes of becoming the first side since 2009 to retain the title and Conte admits the form of Pep Guardiola side’s is a concern for all teams hoping to compete for the league.





He has stressed that his side will do their best but conceded that if Manchester City carry on in the same vein, their march to the league title would be difficult to stop.

Asked if Sunday’s game is a must win for Chelsea, Conte said in a press conference: “I think now there is a big problem for all the teams that want to fight and that is Manchester City.



“If they continue in this way – this is the big problem for all the teams that are thinking to fight for the title. If they continue this way then it will be difficult to fight for the title.



“We have to do our best in every game and until now we deserve to have these points.”



Manchester City have already beaten Chelsea and Liverpool this season and will face Arsenal on Sunday.

