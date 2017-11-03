XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

03/11/2017 - 15:10 GMT

Manchester City Are Everyone’s Problem – Antonio Conte

 




Chelsea manager Antonio Conte admits Manchester City’s current run of form is a huge problem for any side competing for the Premier League title.

Other than a draw against Everton, Manchester City have won nine of the ten league games thus far, amassing 28 points while scoring 35 goals in the process.




Manchester United, who are second in the league table, are five points behind their local rivals and Premier League champions Chelsea are nine points away from the top of the league table.

Many feel a defeat for Chelsea on Sunday to Manchester United could more or less end their hopes of becoming the first side since 2009 to retain the title and Conte admits the form of Pep Guardiola side’s is a concern for all teams hoping to compete for the league.
 


He has stressed that his side will do their best but conceded that if Manchester City carry on in the same vein, their march to the league title would be difficult to stop.  

Asked if Sunday’s game is a must win for Chelsea, Conte said in a press conference: “I think now there is a big problem for all the teams that want to fight and that is Manchester City.

“If they continue in this way – this is the big problem for all the teams that are thinking to fight for the title. If they continue this way then it will be difficult to fight for the title.

“We have to do our best in every game and until now we deserve to have these points.”

Manchester City have already beaten Chelsea and Liverpool this season and will face Arsenal on Sunday.
 