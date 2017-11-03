Mauricio Pochettino Pleased With Dele Alli’s Positional Fluidity

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino insists that it is delightful for his team to have a player of Dele Alli's ability, who can develop his game in different positions on the pitch.



Alli has become mainstay in midfield for Pochettino's team, sometimes operating in a deeper role and sometimes as an attacking player inside the opposition box.











According to the former Southampton manager, anyone watching the midfielder can feel that he is not a player of a specific position and can freely operate on the pitch, unlike a goalkeeper or a striker.



Pochettino also took time to joke that he is unlikely to deploy Alli as a centre-back, a full-back or a wing-back, but won't take away his free playing style as Alli excels in every role he performs for the team.





"I think when he’s on the pitch, and you can feel the same as me, he’s not a specific player like a goalkeeper or striker", Pochettino said at a press conference.

"He’s an offensive midfielder, of course.



"Sometimes he’s more in the box than a striker but he can drop his position and play more deeper like a holding midfielder with two or three other midfielders.



"He can play in different positions on the pitch.



"He can start on the left or go to the right.



"Of course I don’t think he’s a centre-back, a full-back, wing-back or a goalkeeper but he can play different positions.



"It’s great to have players like him who can develop his game in different positions on the pitch."



Alli has so far managed a total of seven goals for the north London-based team in 13 games this season, including a brace against Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday.

