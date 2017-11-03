Napoli Eye Pipping Manchester United To Full-Back

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United linked defender Alejandro Grimaldo has emerged as a target for Napoli for the January transfer window.



The Barcelona academy product joined Benfica last summer and played a key role in the Portuguese giants claiming the league title last season.











While the current campaign has been tougher, Grimaldo has still caught the eye, especially of Manchester United, who are expected to be in the market for a left-back.



The Red Devils have been scouting him for some time and his performances against Jose Mourinho’s side in the Champions League this season have further enhanced his reputation at Old Trafford.





However, the Red Devils could be forced to act soon as according to Italian broadcaster Premium Sport, Napoli are considering signing him during the January window.

With Faouzi Ghoulam out until the end of the season with a knee injury, Napoli are set to enter the winter window in search of a left-back and Grimaldo has emerged as an option.



Napoli were also interested in the 22-year-old in the summer but were put off by Benfica’s asking price of €40m.



However, they are again set to test the water regarding Grimaldo in January as Napoli are in desperate need of cover at left-back.

