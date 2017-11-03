Rangers Stars Can Follow Ryan Jack Into Scotland Squad Feels Graeme Murty

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers caretaker manager Graeme Murty has congratulated Gers star Ryan Jack on his international call-up and believes that more and more players could follow to the Scotland national squad in the near future.



The 25-year-old midfielder has been included in the Scotland squad that is scheduled to play the Netherlands in an international friendly next week.











While expressing his delight with the progress he has seen the midfielder make, the caretaker manager said that he wants it to be just the start and maybe in the future more and more players will follow his footsteps to make it to the national team.



And when such a thing happens it will be beneficial not only the players, but also for the team, according to Murty.





“I think so [that more players could get Scotland call ups], but what they have to be is excellent every time they walk onto the pitch", Murty told his club's official channel.

“We congratulate Ryan and I have spoken to him – he has had a consistent level and people have known about him for a long time.



"But it is up to the other people who perhaps aren’t doing that to go and make themselves impossible to ignore.



“They can do that by having a consistently high standard, and if we can have enough of those doing that on a consistently high basis, then we could really, really push on.



“Both them as individuals and us as a team – you never know what could happen.”



Jack, who joined Rangers from Aberdeen in the summer, has represented Scotland at various youth levels and will be hoping to win his first senior cap.

