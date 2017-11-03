Real Madrid And Paris Saint-Germain Could Tempt Mauricio Pochettino – Jamie Carragher

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes that Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino could be tempted by Real Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain, who would offer him the chance to join the managerial elite as a trophy winner.



Pochettino's team have drawn global attention by virtue of their performances in the Champions League this season, having just come off a resounding 3-1 win against Spanish champions Real Madrid.











The loss on Wednesday though has put pressure on Pochettino's Real Madrid counterpart Zinedine Zidane, whose team have been below par both domestically as well as at European level this season.



Carragher believes that the former Southampton manager has the ability to be the manager at clubs such as PSG and Real Madrid, where he would have the chance to win trophies and get his name written among the elite of managers across the world.





"There will be a temptation to leave for Madrid or Paris Saint-Germain, who I have no doubt will offer Pochettino the chance to join the managerial elite as a trophy winner swifter than might be possible in north London", Carragher wrote in his official column for The Telegraph.

However, Carragher also believes that the greatest of managers do not only crave silverware, but try to leave their own long lasting legacy which will be possible if he stays on with Tottenham.



"The greatest managers not only collect silverware, but leave a lasting legacy.



"Pochettino can achieve both at Tottenham.



"If he succeeds, [Marcelo] Bielsa’s student will eclipse his master."

