X
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

03/11/2017 - 12:48 GMT

Real Madrid Touch Base With Liverpool Over Philippe Coutinho

 




Real Madrid have touched base with Liverpool over Philippe Coutinho with a view to signing him next summer, but the Brazilian still wants a move to Barcelona.

Coutinho was keen to leave Liverpool for Barcelona last summer and even filed a transfer request to push a transfer through, but the Merseyside giants were not interested in selling him.




Barcelona are again plotting a move in January but Liverpool are highly unlikely to allow the midfielder to leave in the middle of the season, with a transfer believed to be likelier at the end of the season.

The Catalan giants remain at the top of the queue for Coutinho even next summer but according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, they could come up against stiff competition from eternal rivals Real Madrid.
 


The European champions have contacted Liverpool to enquire about the Brazilian’s contract situation and are considering making a move for him at the end of the season.  

But any move for the 25-year-old will heavily depend on Real Madrid selling one of their top stars next summer to make room on their wage bill for the Brazilian.

Real Madrid will also have a job on their hands in convincing the player as he remains committed towards a transfer to Barcelona.

The Catalan giants are appreciative of the efforts Coutinho has put in to move to the Nou Camp and they are not shifting their focus from him as their top target.
 