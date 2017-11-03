Roman Abramovich Chats To Antonio Conte, Relationship Fine Between Chelsea Pair

Follow @insidefutbol





The relationship between Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich and Antonio Conte remains steady despite reports of a rift between the two.



Conte has been reportedly clashing with the Chelsea hierarchy over transfers since the summer and his decision to just accept a pay rise rather than adding years to his existing contract fueled more rumours.











A 3-0 loss to Roma on Tuesday night brought in fresh speculation over his future with some suggesting the rift between the Chelsea hierarchy and Conte has only been increasing.



It has been claimed Abramovich was at Chelsea’s training base this week to oversee preparations ahead of Manchester United’s visit and spoke to the Blues manager.





And according to the BBC, there was nothing to suggest that Conte and Abramovich share a frosty chemistry and the Chelsea manager’s position is in any imminent danger.

Chelsea are still confident about the road ahead this season despite a few hiccups and are upbeat about Conte turning things around in west London quickly.



However, rumours still persist that Conte will not be extending his stay at Chelsea beyond the end of the current season as he wants to return to Italy.

