06 October 2016

03/11/2017 - 12:55 GMT

This Is How Luciano Spalletti Is Like Jose Mourinho – Inter Official

 




Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio has compared Luciano Spalletti’s work ethic with former Nerazzurri boss Jose Mourinho.

Mourinho remains a special name in Inter’s history as he won the treble of the league, the Italian Cup and the Champions League with the Nerazzurri in 2010.




Inter’s stock has fallen rapidly over the last few years, but Spalletti’s arrival in the summer has moved the club in the right direction this season, with the Nerazzurri currently second in the league table behind Napoli.

Spalletti’s work thus far at the San Siro has earned him huge respect amongst the Inter faithful and Ausilio admits that the Italian has proved to be a real gem for the club.
 


He compared the 58-year-old’s work ethic and his willingness to put in the hard yards with Mourinho’s penchant for such things, as he continues to strive to raise the bar at Inter after years of underperformance.  

Ausilio told Tuttosport: “Spalletti has been a treasure for Inter.

“He’s like Mourinho.

"He works hard every day to raise the bar.”

Inter are just two points off league leaders Napoli and a massive 13 points ahead of big spending local rivals AC Milan, who are currently eighth in Serie A.
 