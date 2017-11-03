Wolves Not Rekindling Interest In Key Summer Target

Follow @insidefutbol





PSV Eindhoven striker Jurgen Locadia will not move to Wolverhampton Wanderers in January, it has been claimed.



The Dutchman was heavily linked with a move to Wolves during the summer transfer window, but he stayed put at PSV Eindhoven after a proposed switch collapsed.











Locadia has been in fine form in the current campaign, scoring eight goals and providing four assists in 10 Eredivisie appearances for PSV Eindhoven.



It was believed that Wolves could have rekindled their interest in Locadia in January, but according to former Express and Star journalist Tim Nash, the 23-year-old will not move to the Championship outfit in the winter.





Sunderland and Brighton were also credited with showing interest in Locadia, whose present contract with PSV Eindhoven runs until 2020, in the summer.

He is a product of the Dutch giants’ youth set-up and has thus far turned out 171 times for the club, netting 61 times and setting up 37 goals.



Locadia is yet to earn a senior cap for the Netherlands, but has represented the nation up to Under-21 level.

