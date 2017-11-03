XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

03/11/2017 - 12:05 GMT

Wolves Not Rekindling Interest In Key Summer Target

 




PSV Eindhoven striker Jurgen Locadia will not move to Wolverhampton Wanderers in January, it has been claimed.

The Dutchman was heavily linked with a move to Wolves during the summer transfer window, but he stayed put at PSV Eindhoven after a proposed switch collapsed.




Locadia has been in fine form in the current campaign, scoring eight goals and providing four assists in 10 Eredivisie appearances for PSV Eindhoven.

It was believed that Wolves could have rekindled their interest in Locadia in January, but according to former Express and Star journalist Tim Nash, the 23-year-old will not move to the Championship outfit in the winter.
 


Sunderland and Brighton were also credited with showing interest in Locadia, whose present contract with PSV Eindhoven runs until 2020, in the summer.

He is a product of the Dutch giants’ youth set-up and has thus far turned out 171 times for the club, netting 61 times and setting up 37 goals.

Locadia is yet to earn a senior cap for the Netherlands, but has represented the nation up to Under-21 level.
 