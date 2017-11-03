Yes, Celtic Can Do Well In Europa League If We Do This – Bhoys Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic legend Tom Boyd believes the Bhoys can do well in the Europa League if they fare well in their away matches.



Brendan Rodgers’ team, who were edged out 2-1 by Bayern Munich on Tuesday night, remained in third spot in Group B with three points from four games.











Paris Saint-Germain lead the group with 12 points, with Bayern Munich occupying second spot with nine points, while Anderlecht are yet to open their account.



The team that finish third in their Champions League group automatically gets a spot in the Round of 32 of the Europa League and Celtic are currently the favourites to do so.





And Boyd, who feels Celtic could succeed in the Europa League, provided they perform better in away matches, explained that the Hoops fans will relish the opportunity to welcome European opposition to Paradise once again.

“We could do, yes”, he said on Celtic TV, when asked if Celtic could do well in the Europa League.



“We have got to remember what we learnt from the Bayern Munich game.



“We played well, but we still lost the game and we also lost 3-0 away from home.



“We have to make sure that we compete away from home as well to give us that opportunity, to give us that chance.



“There will be some very, very good teams in the Europa League but we have to make sure we go as far as we can.



“It certainly looks as though we are the favourites to go into the Europa League.



“So, bring it on, we love it here [in Europe].



“Some of the best players in the world want to come here, they were enthused about the atmosphere on Tuesday night, the Bayern fans, their staff, the players.



“We want some of the best players and some of the best teams to come here.”



Celtic will next face PSG away later in the month before concluding their Champions League group stage campaign by welcoming Anderlecht to Paradise in early December.

