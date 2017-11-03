Yes, Must Be Better Against Manchester City, Arsenal Star Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Jack Wilshere has admitted that Arsenal will have to be better when they take on Manchester City at the weekend, following his side’s goalless draw with Red Star Belgrade in the Europa League on Thursday night.



The Gunners, who put in a lacklustre performance against the Serbian outfit at the Emirates Stadium, had to thank young goalkeeper Matt Macey for being able to keep a clean sheet.











Arsenal will next travel to Manchester City at the weekend, with the Citizens being in spectacular form in the present campaign.



And Wilshere, who conceded that Arsenal will need to put in a better display against the current Premier League leaders, is however confident about his side winning the contest at the Etihad Stadium.





"I think we have to be better when we go to Man City, they are a good team, we know that”, the midfielder told his club’s official site.

“We've seen them this year, they are really good, but we will be ready for it.



“We have got confidence in each other and ourselves and we will go there full of confidence and hopefully get something out of the game."



Arsenal presently find themselves in fifth spot in the Premier League with 19 points from 10 games, nine adrift of leaders Manchester City.



Arsene Wenger’s team lost 2-1 on their last visit to the Etihad Stadium in December.

