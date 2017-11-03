You’ve Got To Be World Class Now – Steven Gerrard Tells Liverpool Talent To Be Patient

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has asked England's Under-17 World Cup star Rhian Brewster to keep his feet on the ground as to break into the first team at Anfield at such a young age players need to have already become world class.



The teenager took the world by storm as his heroics in the Under-17 World Cup in India helped the Three Lions win the tournament last month.











Brewster in fact managed a total of eight goals in six matches for the national team, though Gerrard believes that his performances in the tournament will not be a yardstick for his selection in the Liverpool playing eleven.



With the likes of Daniel Sturridge, Philippe Coutinho, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino occupying attacking positions in Jurgen Klopp's team, Gerrard believes that Brewster will have to be patient and wait for his chance while working hard for the academy.





"He's got to be patient, but not just Rhian – everyone has", Gerrard was quoted as saying by ITV.

"We've got wonderful footballers in the first team, especially in the attacking positions, so it's not easy breaking through.



"I think it's getting more and more difficult as time goes by. These kids have got to be world class now.



"If you're very good, you'll probably be a little bit short, especially in the top-six teams in the Premier League.



"The message for Rhian is: 'Well done. You've been superb and deserve all the plaudits you get. How do you improve now?'.



"'How do you push yourself and try to move people out of your way that are above you in the pecking order?'. That's the challenge for him moving forward."

