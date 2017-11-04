Diafra Sakho On Bench – West Ham Team vs Liverpool Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: West Ham United vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)



West Ham United have confirmed their team to play host to Liverpool in a Premier League fixture at the London Stadium this evening.



Slaven Bilic's side have taken just nine points from their opening ten league games and the pressure is mounting on the Croatian tactician.











Bilic also has absentees to contend with and is without the injured Sam Byram, Michail Antonio, Jose Fonte and James Collins, while Pablo Zabaleta is serving a suspension.



The West Ham boss has Joe Hart in goal, while at the back he picks Cheikhou Kouyate, Angelo Ogbonna and Winston Reid. Mark Noble skippers the side from midfield, with Pedro Obiang also picked. Andre Ayew and Manuel Lanzini will look to keep Javier Hernandez supplied.



If Bilic needs to try to change the game he can look to his bench, where he has several options, including Andy Carroll and Diafra Sakho.



West Ham United Team vs Liverpool



Hart, Kouyate, Reid, Ogbonna, Fernandes, Cresswell, Noble, Obiang, Lanzini, Ayew, Hernandez



Substitutes: Adrian, Rice, Masuaku, Hakasabanovic, Arnautovic, Carroll, Sakho

