Ezgjan Alioski Starts – Leeds United Team vs Brentford Confirmed

Fixture: Brentford vs Leeds United

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)



Leeds United have officially named their starting line-up and substitutes to play Brentford in a Championship clash at Griffin Park this evening.



Pressure is now starting to build on Leeds head coach Thomas Christiansen after a disastrous run of form which has seen the Whites lose six of their last eight league games.











The Leeds boss selects Andy Lonergan in goal for the visit to the capital, while in defence he plumps for Liam Cooper and Pontus Jansson as the central pairing. Gaetano Berardi starts following the end of his suspension. Kalvin Phillips and Ronaldo Vieira are selected.



Further up the pitch the Whites name Ezgjan Alioski and Samu Saiz behind Pierre-Michel Lasogga.



If Christiansen needs to try to change the game he can look to his bench, where he has a number of options, including Pablo Hernandez and Jay-Roy Grot.



Leeds United Team vs Brentford



Lonergan, Ayling, Cooper, Jansson, Berardi, O'Kane, Phillips, Vieira, Alioski, Saiz, Lasogga



Substitutes: Wiedwald, Shaughnessy, Roofe, Dallas, Hernandez, Sacko, Grot

