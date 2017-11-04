XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

04/11/2017 - 16:33 GMT

Ezgjan Alioski Starts – Leeds United Team vs Brentford Confirmed

 




Fixture: Brentford vs Leeds United
Competition: Championship
Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)

Leeds United have officially named their starting line-up and substitutes to play Brentford in a Championship clash at Griffin Park this evening.

Pressure is now starting to build on Leeds head coach Thomas Christiansen after a disastrous run of form which has seen the Whites lose six of their last eight league games.




The Leeds boss selects Andy Lonergan in goal for the visit to the capital, while in defence he plumps for Liam Cooper and Pontus Jansson as the central pairing. Gaetano Berardi starts following the end of his suspension. Kalvin Phillips and Ronaldo Vieira are selected.

Further up the pitch the Whites name Ezgjan Alioski and Samu Saiz behind Pierre-Michel Lasogga.
 
If Christiansen needs to try to change the game he can look to his bench, where he has a number of options, including Pablo Hernandez and Jay-Roy Grot.

 


Leeds United Team vs Brentford

Lonergan, Ayling, Cooper, Jansson, Berardi, O'Kane, Phillips, Vieira, Alioski, Saiz, Lasogga

Substitutes: Wiedwald, Shaughnessy, Roofe, Dallas, Hernandez, Sacko, Grot
 