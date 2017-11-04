I Saw Strength In My Team – Thomas Christiansen Stays Positive Despite Another Leeds United Loss

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen insists he saw strength in his side during their 3-1 defeat away at Brentford.



The Whites were poor in the first half and conceded in the 22nd minute after a mistake from goalkeeper Andy Lonergan, while they nearly fell two behind on the stoke of half time, but Brentford's Ollie Watkins missed from the penalty spot.











Leeds then drew level in the 67th minute as they improved their performance after the break, with Ezgjan Alioski striking.



But Brentford were always in the game and levelled with five minutes left through Yoann Barbet, while Ryan Woods then sealed the deal in stoppage time.





Leeds have now lost a whopping seven of their last nine games and appear in meltdown, but Christiansen is encouraged by what he saw on the pitch at Griffin Park .