Players Know They Can Play Better – Graeme Murty Insists On High Standards As Rangers Beat Partick Thistle

Graeme Murty says he knows his Rangers team can play better than they did against Partick Thistle, despite the Gers running out 3-0 winners at Ibrox.
Centre-back Ross McCrorie opened the scoring on the half hour mark when he got his head to a cross from Daniel Candeias.
Candeias himself then doubled Rangers' advantage when he finished from close range six minutes before half time.
And when Josh Windass scored just two minutes into the second half, it was game over for Partick Thistle and a comfortable afternoon's work for Rangers.
Caretaker boss Murty was pleased with the performance, but insists his players know they can play much better.
"Parts of it were very good, parts of out movement of the ball when we upped the tempo were really clean and sure", Murty told Rangers TV.
"But getting the goal in the second half so early almost killed a bit of our intensity and killed a bit of our intent.
"I thought we passed the ball for passing the ball’s sake, rather than to actually penetrate and score more goals.
"But I have a team in there that have just won 3-0 so I can’t be too displeased. But they know we can play better", he added.
Rangers currently sit in fourth spot in the Scottish Premiership, one point behind third placed Hibernian and three off second placed Aberdeen.
The Gers host Hamilton at Ibrox after the international break, but it remains to be seen whether Murty is still in charge by the time the game rolls around.