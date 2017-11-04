Players Know They Can Play Better – Graeme Murty Insists On High Standards As Rangers Beat Partick Thistle

Follow @insidefutbol





Graeme Murty says he knows his Rangers team can play better than they did against Partick Thistle, despite the Gers running out 3-0 winners at Ibrox.



Centre-back Ross McCrorie opened the scoring on the half hour mark when he got his head to a cross from Daniel Candeias.











Candeias himself then doubled Rangers' advantage when he finished from close range six minutes before half time.



And when Josh Windass scored just two minutes into the second half, it was game over for Partick Thistle and a comfortable afternoon's work for Rangers.





Caretaker boss Murty was pleased with the performance, but insists his players know they can play much better .