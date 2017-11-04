Start Him – Former Liverpool Star Gives West Ham Team Selection Advice

Follow @insidefutbol





Dominic Matteo has advised West Ham United to start with Andy Carroll against Liverpool at the London Stadium this afternoon.



Liverpool's defence has been regularly criticised this term and the Reds are widely considered to be vulnerable from set pieces, with Jurgen Klopp's men often all at sea when good quality balls are put into the box.











Former Liverpool centre-back Matteo thinks given the Reds' weakness, Slaven Bilic simply must start with Carroll, who he argues offers something different in attack.



Matteo says that West Ham should give Carroll an hour and see if he can cause problems for the Reds, dismissing the view that the England striker is better being brought on as an impact substitute.





" I'd always start Andy Carroll because he always brings you something different", Matteo said on LFC TV.