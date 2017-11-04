Tom Rogic On Bench – Celtic Team vs St Johnstone Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: St Johnstone vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)



Celtic have officially named their side and substitutes to lock horns with Tommy Wright's St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park in a Scottish Premiership fixture this afternoon.



Brendan Rodgers' men head into the game on a run of 62 domestic matches unbeaten and will break the record, which is also held by Celtic, if they can avoid defeat against the Saints today.











Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers is without defenders Jozo Simunovic and Erik Sviatchenko, while Patrick Roberts has a hamstring injury. Anthony Ralston is also on the sidelines for the Bhoys.



Rodgers picks Craig Gordon in goal and at the back the Celtic manager selects Mikael Lustig, Dedryck Boyata and Nir Bitton. Kieran Tierney plays, while Scott Brown will be looking to control midfield. Stuart Armstrong is given the vote to play and Scott Sinclair provides support to striker Moussa Dembele.



If the former Liverpool boss needs to look to his bench at any point in the 90 minutes he has several options available, including Jonny Hayes and Tom Rogic.



Celtic Team vs St Johnstone



Gordon, Lustig, Boyata, Bitton, Forrest, Brown, Armstrong, Tierney, McGregor, Sinclair, Dembele



Substitutes: De Vries, Gamboa, Hayes, Rogic, Ntcham, Eduoard, Ajer

