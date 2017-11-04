XRegister
04/11/2017 - 13:55 GMT

Uncharted Territory – West Ham Legend Says Liverpool Could Put Slaven Bilic In Big Trouble

 




West Ham United legend Tony Cottee feels that the Hammers are near enough into uncharted territory ahead of hosting Liverpool at the London Stadium this afternoon.

Pressure has been piled onto manager Slaven Bilic following a poor start to the season for the club and speculation is rife that his time at the Hammers could soon come to an end.




But despite West Ham being a point above the bottom three, the players appear to still be trying for Bilic and the club have won two of their last six games, also drawing two, with just two defeats.

Cottee has backed West Ham to be cautious against Liverpool as he feels attacking the Reds could result in a thumping for the Hammers and put Bilic under big pressure come Monday morning.
 


Previewing the game on LFC TV, Cottee said: "I think that West Ham are almost into uncharted territory at the moment because there's a hell of a lot of pressure on the manager.

"I think with recent results, performances and basic errors that are being made by some of the players it's just put real pressure on the manager.

"Let's be honest, this is a very good Liverpool side and if West Ham go gung-ho and try to take the game to Liverpool then they are capable of scoring four or five goals.

"And if they do that then the manager will be in severe trouble come Monday morning."

Liverpool thrashed West Ham 4-0 at the London Stadium last season with goals from Daniel Sturridge, Philippe Coutinho (two) and Divock Origi proving too much for the Hammers to handle.
 