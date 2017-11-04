Used To Hate Going To Boleyn Ground But West Ham’s New Stadium Enjoyable – Former Liverpool Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Liverpool defender Dominic Matteo has revealed he used to hate going to the Boleyn Ground to play West Ham United, but feels players now enjoy the prospect of taking on the Hammers at the London Stadium.



Jurgen Klopp takes his Liverpool side to the London Stadium this afternoon to lock horns with Slaven Bilic's men and Matteo feels that not playing at the club's old ground is a benefit to visitors.











The former centre-back acknowledges that West Ham have taken time to settle at their new home, but says there can be no excuse now and the Hammers should be used to the surroundings.



Matteo said on LFC TV: " The old ground, I played there a few times, very hostile and they really got behind the team. As we know, they are very passionate fans at West Ham.





" It's taken them longer than I thought to settle [at the London Stadium]", he continued.