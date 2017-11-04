XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

04/11/2017 - 13:48 GMT

Used To Hate Going To Boleyn Ground But West Ham’s New Stadium Enjoyable – Former Liverpool Star

 




Former Liverpool defender Dominic Matteo has revealed he used to hate going to the Boleyn Ground to play West Ham United, but feels players now enjoy the prospect of taking on the Hammers at the London Stadium.

Jurgen Klopp takes his Liverpool side to the London Stadium this afternoon to lock horns with Slaven Bilic's men and Matteo feels that not playing at the club's old ground is a benefit to visitors.




The former centre-back acknowledges that West Ham have taken time to settle at their new home, but says there can be no excuse now and the Hammers should be used to the surroundings.

Matteo said on LFC TV: "The old ground, I played there a few times, very hostile and they really got behind the team. As we know, they are very passionate fans at West Ham.
 


"It's taken them longer than I thought to settle [at the London Stadium]", he continued.

"At the Boleyn Ground the fans were so on top of you and the atmosphere was so intense you had to perform.

"I think teams like to come and play [at the London Stadium].

"Teams actually enjoy going to this stadium to play, whereas the Boleyn Ground, I used to hate going there to play. It was very tight and a very intimidating place to go.

"They fed off that [the atmosphere at the Boleyn ground], they loved it, the atmosphere was intense and they have struggled to adapt [to the new ground].

"But there's no excuses now. They've been there long enough. At this stage now as a player you should be used to it, used to your surroundings, your dressing room, and you should be up and ready to perform", Matteo concluded.

West Ham have lost two of their last three games at the London Stadium, conceding six goals in the process.

They did however edge out Swansea City 1-0 at the ground at the end of September.
 