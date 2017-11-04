Used To Hate Going To Boleyn Ground But West Ham’s New Stadium Enjoyable – Former Liverpool Star

Former Liverpool defender Dominic Matteo has revealed he used to hate going to the Boleyn Ground to play West Ham United, but feels players now enjoy the prospect of taking on the Hammers at the London Stadium.
Jurgen Klopp takes his Liverpool side to the London Stadium this afternoon to lock horns with Slaven Bilic's men and Matteo feels that not playing at the club's old ground is a benefit to visitors.
The former centre-back acknowledges that West Ham have taken time to settle at their new home, but says there can be no excuse now and the Hammers should be used to the surroundings.
Matteo said on LFC TV: "The old ground, I played there a few times, very hostile and they really got behind the team. As we know, they are very passionate fans at West Ham.
"It's taken them longer than I thought to settle [at the London Stadium]", he continued.
"At the Boleyn Ground the fans were so on top of you and the atmosphere was so intense you had to perform.
"I think teams like to come and play [at the London Stadium].
"Teams actually enjoy going to this stadium to play, whereas the Boleyn Ground, I used to hate going there to play. It was very tight and a very intimidating place to go.
"They fed off that [the atmosphere at the Boleyn ground], they loved it, the atmosphere was intense and they have struggled to adapt [to the new ground].
"But there's no excuses now. They've been there long enough. At this stage now as a player you should be used to it, used to your surroundings, your dressing room, and you should be up and ready to perform", Matteo concluded.
West Ham have lost two of their last three games at the London Stadium, conceding six goals in the process.
They did however edge out Swansea City 1-0 at the ground at the end of September.