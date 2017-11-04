XRegister
06 October 2016

04/11/2017 - 23:09 GMT

We Must Ease Pressure On Slaven Bilic – West Ham Star

 




West Ham United defender Aaron Cresswell believes that the players need to ease the pressure on manager Slaven Bilic after the Hammers lost 4-1 at home against Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah put the visitors 1-0 up with 21 minutes on the clock, before Joel Matip struck three minutes later to put Liverpool in control.




Manuel Lanzini put West Ham back into the game in the 55th minute, but Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored for Jurgen Klopp's men just a minute later.

Salah then killed off any Hammers' comeback hopes with 15 minutes left and the pressure has now increased on Bilic, whose side are only a place above the relegation zone.
 


Cresswell admits that the players are letting down their manager and believes they must ease the pressure on him.

"Definitely, every player included [is letting Bilic down]", the defender told the BBC's Match of the Day.

"It is not good enough as a team collectively.

"We need to ease the pressure off the gaffer and ourselves", Cresswell added.

Bilic's men now need to wait until after the international break for their next game, which comes away at Watford.
 