06 October 2016

26 August 2015

05/11/2017 - 13:18 GMT

Alexandre Lacazette On Bench – Arsenal Team vs Manchester City Confirmed

 




Fixture: Manchester City vs Arsenal
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 14:15 (UK time)

Arsenal have officially named their starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in a Premier League fixture at the Etihad Stadium this afternoon.

The Gunners head into the contest sitting in fifth position in the Premier League and nine points behing the league leading Citizens. Defeat in Manchester, even at any early stage of the season, may mean an unbridgable gap between Arsene Wenger's side and the Citizens.




Wenger must do without the injured Shkodran Mustafi, Santi Cazorla, Danny Welbeck and Calum Chambers.

The Arsenal boss picks Petr Cech in goal, while in defence he opts for Laurent Koscielny and Nacho Monreal as the central pair. Wenger is flooding midfield with three holding players in Aaron Ramsey, Francis Coquelin and Granit Xhaka, with Mesut Ozil and Alex Iwobi just behind striker Alexis Sanchez.
 
If Wenger needs to try and change the course of the game at any point, he can look to his bench and call for Alexandre Lacazette, with Olivier Giroud another option.

 


Arsenal Team vs Manchester City

Cech, Bellerin, Koscielny, Monreal, Kolasinac, Ramsey, Coquelin, Xhaka, Ozil, Iwobi, Sanchez

Substitutes: Macey, Debuchy, Elneny, Wilshere, Walcott, Lacazette, Giroud
 