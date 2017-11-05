Andreas Christensen Is The Future, Former Chelsea Star Warns David Luiz

Follow @insidefutbol





Jason Cundy expects Andreas Christensen to play in the big games for Chelsea and warned David Luiz that the Dane is "the future".



Luiz was left out of the Chelsea squad for Manchester United's visit to Stamford Bridge on Sunday, with Christensen being given the vote to start in the game, which the Blues won 1-0 courtesy of an Alvaro Morata goal.











Cundy thinks that Luiz has suffered in recent weeks due to the absence of N'Golo Kante and with Christensen impressing, the former Chelsea defender feels the door is closed to the Brazilian when it comes to starting in big games at the back.



He said on Chelsea TV: " As good as David is as a footballer, I think at times defensively his discipline will let him down.





" Even last year, I think the because we had the rock that is N'Golo Kante in front, I think he was allowed to get away with a few mistakes", Cundy continued.