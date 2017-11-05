XRegister
06 October 2016

05/11/2017 - 21:00 GMT

Andreas Christensen Is The Future, Former Chelsea Star Warns David Luiz

 




Jason Cundy expects Andreas Christensen to play in the big games for Chelsea and warned David Luiz that the Dane is "the future".

Luiz was left out of the Chelsea squad for Manchester United's visit to Stamford Bridge on Sunday, with Christensen being given the vote to start in the game, which the Blues won 1-0 courtesy of an Alvaro Morata goal.




Cundy thinks that Luiz has suffered in recent weeks due to the absence of N'Golo Kante and with Christensen impressing, the former Chelsea defender feels the door is closed to the Brazilian when it comes to starting in big games at the back.

He said on Chelsea TV: "As good as David is as a footballer, I think at times defensively his discipline will let him down.
 


"Even last year, I think the because we had the rock that is N'Golo Kante in front, I think he was allowed to get away with a few mistakes", Cundy continued.

"When you don't have that, those mistakes are magnified. Yes, I think we can see why he's been left out.

"Christensen is the future.

"David for me, now the big games are coming up and there's lots of them, I'll be surprised if Christensen doesn't start in all of those big games."

Christensen, who Chelsea snapped up from the youth ranks at Danish giants Brondby, spent two years on loan learning his trade in the Bundesliga with Borussia Monchengladbach.

The German side wanted to sign the 21-year-old on a permanent basis in the summer, but Chelsea were determined to keep him at Stamford Bridge.
 