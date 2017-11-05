Antonio Conte Could Go If Chelsea Lose To Manchester United Feels Ian Wright

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal legend Ian Wright admits that he would not be surprised if Chelsea get rid of Antonio Conte if they lose to Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.



Conte has urged his players show some character following their 3-0 loss to Roma in midweek, but speculation surrounding his future at the club has been refusing to go away.











The Chelsea manager had a chat with Roman Abramovich earlier this week and the club are reportedly confident that Conte will be able to turn their season around soon.



However, Wright is not convinced and feels there is something wrong behind the scenes at the club as the Italian has rarely looked happy since the summer transfer window.





The Arsenal legend feels Conte’s body language has been negative and believes it wouldn’t be a stretch to suggest that Chelsea could sack him if they lose to Manchester United.

He has pointed out that Chelsea have a history of getting rid of underperforming managers and believes that something will come to a head at Stamford Bridge if Jose Mourinho walks away with three points.



Wright told Premier League Today when asked about Conte: “I think he could go if they lose.



“I don’t like his body language and he has not been himself from the start of the season until now and it’s just not happening [for him].



“I think in the Watford game they saved themselves, I feel like there is something coming into culmination at Chelsea.



“For somebody who’s won the league and at one of the best clubs, he just doesn’t look happy and right.



"Even when he got the new contract but no more extension and that was just really strange to me”, the former striker argued.



“He has not been happy, his body language doesn’t look good and Chelsea do, after couple of years anyway, get rid of their managers because they have been successful doing it.



“So it wouldn’t surprise me if he goes in the next couple of weeks.”

