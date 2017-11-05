XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

05/11/2017 - 12:59 GMT

Antonio Conte Could Go If Chelsea Lose To Manchester United Feels Ian Wright

 




Arsenal legend Ian Wright admits that he would not be surprised if Chelsea get rid of Antonio Conte if they lose to Manchester United at Stamford Bridge.

Conte has urged his players show some character following their 3-0 loss to Roma in midweek, but speculation surrounding his future at the club has been refusing to go away.




The Chelsea manager had a chat with Roman Abramovich earlier this week and the club are reportedly confident that Conte will be able to turn their season around soon.

However, Wright is not convinced and feels there is something wrong behind the scenes at the club as the Italian has rarely looked happy since the summer transfer window.
 


The Arsenal legend feels Conte’s body language has been negative and believes it wouldn’t be a stretch to suggest that Chelsea could sack him if they lose to Manchester United.  

He has pointed out that Chelsea have a history of getting rid of underperforming managers and believes that something will come to a head at Stamford Bridge if Jose Mourinho walks away with three points.

Wright told Premier League Today when asked about Conte: “I think he could go if they lose.

“I don’t like his body language and he has not been himself from the start of the season until now and it’s just not happening [for him].

“I think in the Watford game they saved themselves, I feel like there is something coming into culmination at Chelsea.

“For somebody who’s won the league and at one of the best clubs, he just doesn’t look happy and right.

"Even when he got the new contract but no more extension and that was just really strange to me”, the former striker argued.

“He has not been happy, his body language doesn’t look good and Chelsea do, after couple of years anyway, get rid of their managers because they have been successful doing it.

“So it wouldn’t surprise me if he goes in the next couple of weeks.”
 