Former Leeds United Star Says Whites Not Working On Attacking Movement On Training Ground

Noel Whelan believes Leeds United are not working on their attacking play in training after seeing Brentford beat the Whites 3-1 at Griffin Park on Saturday.
Leeds turned in a wretched first half performance in the capital and only had Brentford missing a penalty to thank for not going in 2-0 down at the break.
Thomas Christiansen's men did draw level in the 67th minute through Ezgjan Alioski, but two further goals from Brentford put Leeds to the sword and means it is now seven defeats in nine league games for the Yorkshire giants.
Whelan was impressed with Brentford's attacking play and the way the Bees forwards moved, in contrast to the Whites, who he believes are not putting in the work on the training pitch.
"I look at the way Brentford attack and their movement in that final third, ours is nowhere near as good as that", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.
"It's not that we haven't got better players. But we're just not working on it.
"We don't seem to have an idea. We don't see to have that coordination and that telepathic thought of play in the final third that they have.
"They have an idea of how they want to play, while we are a little bit all over the place, a bit scratchy."
And Whelan says Brentford's play is the result of hard work on the training ground, while the Whites appear to sometimes be making it up as they go along.
"Sometimes I think we're just playing off the cuff [in the final third].
"There are certain drills that you do to get that kind of movement, for players to know, a trigger, of when to go in behind, when to come short. It's hard work on the training ground."
Christiansen will now have the international break during which to prepare his side for the visit of Middlesbrough.