Former Leeds United Star Says Whites Not Working On Attacking Movement On Training Ground

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan believes Leeds United are not working on their attacking play in training after seeing Brentford beat the Whites 3-1 at Griffin Park on Saturday.



Leeds turned in a wretched first half performance in the capital and only had Brentford missing a penalty to thank for not going in 2-0 down at the break.











Thomas Christiansen's men did draw level in the 67th minute through Ezgjan Alioski, but two further goals from Brentford put Leeds to the sword and means it is now seven defeats in nine league games for the Yorkshire giants.



Whelan was impressed with Brentford's attacking play and the way the Bees forwards moved, in contrast to the Whites, who he believes are not putting in the work on the training pitch.





" I look at the way Brentford attack and their movement in that final third, ours is nowhere near as good as that", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds.