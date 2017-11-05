XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

05/11/2017 - 13:16 GMT

Gabriel Jesus On Bench – Manchester City Team vs Arsenal Confirmed

 




Fixture: Manchester City vs Arsenal
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 14:15 (UK time)

Manchester City have officially confirmed their starting line-up and substitutes to take on Arsenal in a Premier League clash at the Etihad Stadium this afternoon.

Boss Pep Guardiola knows that beating the Gunners would mean a 12-point advantage over Arsene Wenger's men after ten league games played.




Manchester City were impressive in midweek Champions League action, winning at Napoli.

In a bid to get the job done against Arsenal, Guardiola picks Ederson in goal, while at the back he opts for John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi. Kevin De Bruyne is handed a start, along with David Silva, while Raheem Sterling is included. Leroy Sane and Sergio Aguero also start.
 
If the former Barcelona coach needs to make changes then he has a number of options on the bench to choose from, including Gabriel Jesus and Yaya Toure.

 


Manchester City Team vs Arsenal

Ederson, Walker, Otamendi, Stones, Delph, Fernandinho, De Bruyne, Silva (c), Sterling, Sane, Aguero

Substitutes: Bravo, Mangala, Gundogan, Bernardo, G Jesus, Danilo, Yaya Toure 
 