Graeme Murty Plotting Behind-closed-doors Game For Fringe Rangers Stars

Rangers caretaker boss Graeme Murty is planning a behind-closed-doors game over the international break to make sure that his players who have lacked game time will receive minutes on the pitch.



Murty led Rangers to a second consecutive win in his caretaker stint on Saturday, with the Gers having too much for Partick Thistle, running out 3-0 winners at Ibrox with goals from Ross McCrorie, Daniel Candeias and Josh Windass.











The caretaker manager is now looking ahead to having his squad in the best possible condition to hit the ground running once again after the international break, when Hamilton are the visitors to Ibrox.



And Murty will have a behind-closed-doors game to keep his men sharp and in top condition.





" It entails some rest, some recuperation, some individual practise and some individual maintenance", Murty told Rangers TV, when asked what his plans for the international break are.