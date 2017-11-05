XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

05/11/2017 - 12:55 GMT

Jose Mourinho Can’t Do Another Anfield Display At Chelsea – Ian Wright

 




Arsenal legend Ian Wright believes Jose Mourinho must allow his Manchester United side to have a go at Chelsea  in order to instill  confidence into his side.

While Manchester United are second in the league table, Mourinho has drawn flak from his critics and detractors for some of the flat football his side have been playing in recent weeks.




He has been particularly criticised for the defensive way Manchester United approached the game against Liverpool at Anfield when Jurgen Klopp’s side were struggling defensively.

And Wright believes if he does the same thing against Chelsea and the plan backfires, the Manchester United manager will come under more pressure from all corners again.
 


He urged Mourinho to unleash his Manchester United side against a Chelsea unit struggling for momentum as it will only allow his players to be more confident going forward this season.  

Asked if Mourinho can again afford to play defensively at Chelsea, Wright said on Premier League Today: “Especially after what happened at Liverpool, people will be desperate to see whether he sets up his team again like that.

“If he does and it doesn’t work out, I think it will come down on him.

“I believe he should be going for it because you just want to instill some confidence in the team, but in the fans as well going forward.”
 