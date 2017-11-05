Jose Mourinho Can’t Do Another Anfield Display At Chelsea – Ian Wright

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal legend Ian Wright believes Jose Mourinho must allow his Manchester United side to have a go at Chelsea in order to instill confidence into his side.



While Manchester United are second in the league table, Mourinho has drawn flak from his critics and detractors for some of the flat football his side have been playing in recent weeks.











He has been particularly criticised for the defensive way Manchester United approached the game against Liverpool at Anfield when Jurgen Klopp’s side were struggling defensively.



And Wright believes if he does the same thing against Chelsea and the plan backfires, the Manchester United manager will come under more pressure from all corners again.





He urged Mourinho to unleash his Manchester United side against a Chelsea unit struggling for momentum as it will only allow his players to be more confident going forward this season.

Asked if Mourinho can again afford to play defensively at Chelsea, Wright said on Premier League Today: “Especially after what happened at Liverpool, people will be desperate to see whether he sets up his team again like that.



“If he does and it doesn’t work out, I think it will come down on him.



“I believe he should be going for it because you just want to instill some confidence in the team, but in the fans as well going forward.”

