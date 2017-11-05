XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

05/11/2017 - 15:34 GMT

Marouane Fellaini On Bench – Manchester United Team vs Chelsea Confirmed

 




Fixture: Chelsea vs Manchester United
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 16:30 (UK time)

Jose Mourinho has named his Manchester United squad that will take on Premier League champions Chelsea in a league clash at Stamford Bridge later today.

The Manchester United manager has gone with a back three of Eric Bailly, Chris Smalling and Phil Jones, with Antonio Valencia and Ashley Young providing width to the team as wing-backs. Ander Herrera and Nemanja Matic will continue to form the midfield base for the Red Devils.




Marcus Rashford and Henrikh Mkhitaryan will be tasked with the job of providing creative support to Romelu Lukaku, the lone man up front. Marouane Fellaini, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial are some of the attacking options Mourinho has on the bench.

Mourinho will be looking to put one over his former side Chelsea at Stamford Bridge today in order to keep within touching distance of league leaders Manchester City.

 


Manchester United Team vs Chelsea

De Gea, Valencia, Bailly, Smalling, Jones, Young, Matic, Herrera, Mkhitaryan, Rashford, Lukaku

Substitutes: Romero, Blind, Darmian, Fellaini, McTominay, Martial, Lingard
 